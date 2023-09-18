iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Holdings Trimmed by Biltmore Wealth Management LLC

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 2.3% of Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,876,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,010,981,000 after buying an additional 2,238,379 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 738.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,453,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,117,639,000 after buying an additional 27,699,844 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,712,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,656,582,000 after buying an additional 3,309,189 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,567,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,245,718,000 after buying an additional 1,237,400 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,279,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $523,318,000 after buying an additional 2,534,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEF traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $93.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,887,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,982,264. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.99. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.48 and a fifty-two week high of $100.80.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.2418 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

