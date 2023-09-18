iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) is Beacon Wealthcare LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Beacon Wealthcare LLC lowered its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 494,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,311 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 24.3% of Beacon Wealthcare LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Beacon Wealthcare LLC owned approximately 0.16% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $47,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 103.2% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 818.9% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $93.00 on Monday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $92.48 and a 12-month high of $100.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.99.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.2418 per share. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.