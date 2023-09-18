iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) is Omega Financial Group LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Omega Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 228,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF comprises 4.9% of Omega Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Omega Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.25% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $10,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ISTB. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 946.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB remained flat at $46.47 during trading on Monday. 100,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,523. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.59 and a 200 day moving average of $46.85. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.60 and a twelve month high of $47.49.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.1153 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

