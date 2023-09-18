iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Sold by Quad Cities Investment Group LLC

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for 2.7% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $4,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 225,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,288,000 after acquiring an additional 23,963 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 27.6% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 12,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 458,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,746,176. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.77. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $43.67 and a 12-month high of $53.55.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

