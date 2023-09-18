iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS IEFA opened at $66.67 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.16.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.