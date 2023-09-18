iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Quad Cities Investment Group LLC

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,812,489,000 after buying an additional 953,293,870 shares during the period. Cowa LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845,566 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,192.3% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,504,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,338,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416,840 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,596,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,995,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910,411 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,053.2% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,754,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428,965 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $66.67. 8,100,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.16. The company has a market cap of $98.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

