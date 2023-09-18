iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Planned Solutions Inc.

Planned Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 3.5% of Planned Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,812,489,000 after acquiring an additional 953,293,870 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,796,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,927,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,752 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,306,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,826,000 after buying an additional 3,322,467 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,887,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,248,000 after buying an additional 141,327 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,596,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,995,000 after buying an additional 4,910,411 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.67. The stock had a trading volume of 8,100,472 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.16. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

