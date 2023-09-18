iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Cypress Financial Planning LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 15.9% of Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $28,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $447.22. 700,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,003,586. The stock has a market cap of $345.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $461.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $450.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $428.77.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

