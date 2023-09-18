iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Sold by Quad Cities Investment Group LLC

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,828 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IUSB. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $249,808,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 252.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 267.4% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:IUSB traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.37. 471,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,454,977. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.82 and a 200 day moving average of $45.41. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $43.12 and a 1-year high of $46.86.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.1298 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

