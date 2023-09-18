iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Acquired by Ledge Wealth Management Inc.

Ledge Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 7.3% of Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $15,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. LifePro Asset Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $471,000. MTC Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. MTC Wealth Management LLC now owns 384,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,688,000 after purchasing an additional 26,621 shares during the last quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 343,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,618,000 after buying an additional 13,107 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.9% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 299,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,318,000 after buying an additional 34,249 shares during the period. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of AGG traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $95.45. 809,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,181,590. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.93. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $101.15.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

