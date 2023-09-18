iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) Stock Position Increased by Thrive Wealth Management LLC

Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,108 shares during the period. iShares International Equity Factor ETF makes up about 2.3% of Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF were worth $8,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTF. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of INTF stock traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $26.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,406. The stock has a market cap of $924.85 million, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.63. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $20.47 and a 1 year high of $27.78.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Profile

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

