iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Stock Position Raised by Y.D. More Investments Ltd

Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 52.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ACWI stock traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $95.64. 128,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,458,585. The company has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $75.71 and a 12-month high of $99.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.12.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.