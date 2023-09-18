iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Cypress Financial Planning LLC

Cypress Financial Planning LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,905,114,000 after purchasing an additional 211,643,459 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,474,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,897,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109,690 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 314.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,764,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $485,004,000 after purchasing an additional 26,386,589 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,012,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,860,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,666 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,203,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,523,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,420 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.94. 2,102,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,779,311. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $74.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.