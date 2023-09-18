iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Thrive Wealth Management LLC

Thrive Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. White Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 16,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.04. The stock had a trading volume of 4,760,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,021,729. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.41. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $33.49 and a twelve month high of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.