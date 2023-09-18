iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:FILL) Shares Purchased by Planned Solutions Inc.

Planned Solutions Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:FILL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF comprises about 1.5% of Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Planned Solutions Inc. owned approximately 2.39% of iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF worth $2,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter.

FILL traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.13. 2,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,769. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.71. The company has a market capitalization of $122.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.11. iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF has a 1 year low of $20.34 and a 1 year high of $26.38.

The iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (FILL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of companies in developed and emerging markets that are primarily engaged in the business of energy exploration and production. FILL was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

