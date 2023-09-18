iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Position Reduced by Maltin Wealth Management Inc.

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,008 shares during the quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWN. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100,352.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,502,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,192,551,000 after acquiring an additional 73,429,036 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 212,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,864,000 after purchasing an additional 789,244 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,803,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 178.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,015,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,075,000 after buying an additional 650,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 71.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,481,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,927,000 after buying an additional 617,023 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $140.72. The company had a trading volume of 206,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,522. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.21 and a 52 week high of $157.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $145.06 and its 200 day moving average is $139.31. The company has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

