iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Shares Sold by Advisory Resource Group

Advisory Resource Group trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,335 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2500 ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Advisory Resource Group’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $11,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SMMD. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 160.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 348.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $207,000.

Shares of BATS:SMMD traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.46. The company had a trading volume of 119,167 shares. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 12 month low of $38.91 and a 12 month high of $45.72. The stock has a market cap of $770.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.92.

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

