iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Bought by Tlwm

Tlwm grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,951 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up about 18.8% of Tlwm’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Tlwm’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $65,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 423.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after purchasing an additional 21,657 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 684,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,656,000 after buying an additional 7,332 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 80.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $310,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWV traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $255.10. 13,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,165. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $201.82 and a fifty-two week high of $264.27. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $257.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.00.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

