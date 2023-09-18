iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Stock Position Boosted by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 340,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF makes up about 5.4% of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp owned approximately 0.78% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $54,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 53,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 142.1% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 14.4% in the second quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 212.4% in the second quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 17,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 11,651 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 13.7% in the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 298,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,360,000 after acquiring an additional 36,087 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock opened at $160.17 on Monday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a one year low of $114.66 and a one year high of $165.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $160.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.38. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

