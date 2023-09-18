iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Sold by Omega Financial Group LLC

Omega Financial Group LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,241 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF comprises about 3.1% of Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Omega Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $6,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJJ. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 183.9% during the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000.

IJJ stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $104.23. 59,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,185. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $89.62 and a twelve month high of $116.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.11.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

