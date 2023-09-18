iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Stake Raised by Maltin Wealth Management Inc.

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 474.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,575 shares during the quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $588,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CNB Bank raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $113.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,306. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $100.13 and a one year high of $121.06.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

