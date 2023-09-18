Ispire Technology (ISPR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, September 19th.

Ispire Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISPR opened at $9.11 on Monday. Ispire Technology has a 52-week low of $6.85 and a 52-week high of $11.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ispire Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ispire Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Ispire Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Ispire Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Ispire Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ispire Technology Company Profile

Ispire Technology Inc manufactures e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited

