J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $125.79

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $125.79 and last traded at $125.89, with a volume of 144983 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $126.83.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.93.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -746.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.23.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.96%. J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,494.12%.

In other J. M. Smucker news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 9,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total transaction of $1,517,669.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,414,725.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Amy C. Held sold 9,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total value of $1,426,064.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $858,773.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 9,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total transaction of $1,517,669.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,414,725.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,465 shares of company stock worth $5,919,283. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,666,000 after acquiring an additional 162,944 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,001,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,854,000 after acquiring an additional 593,263 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,358,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,342,000 after acquiring an additional 73,553 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 85,116.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,102,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099,830 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,525,000 after acquiring an additional 139,158 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

