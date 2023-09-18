Jacobs & Co. CA Cuts Stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Jacobs & Co. CA cut its holdings in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,798 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,427 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in GSK were worth $5,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in GSK by 115.8% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GSK by 215.3% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in GSK by 52.9% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in GSK in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in GSK by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC started coverage on GSK in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “reduce” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut GSK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,533.00.

GSK Stock Performance

NYSE:GSK opened at $37.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.64 billion, a PE ratio of 4.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.68. GSK plc has a 52-week low of $28.47 and a 52-week high of $39.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. GSK had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 50.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.3613 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.10%.

GSK Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

