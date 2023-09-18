Jacobs & Co. CA Grows Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Jacobs & Co. CA grew its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $10,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1,475.0% in the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 63 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 1,725.0% during the 1st quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, 25 LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Deere & Company news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,398,598.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at $16,444,209.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total transaction of $22,035,331.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,398,598.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $467.00 to $458.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $459.90.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $412.03 on Monday. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $328.62 and a 12-month high of $450.00. The firm has a market cap of $118.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $417.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $398.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.22 by $1.98. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 46.15%. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.16 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 33.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.96%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

