Jacobs & Co. CA Grows Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Jacobs & Co. CA grew its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,890 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in American Express were worth $6,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 44.8% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners cut American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. 58.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $205.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.06.

American Express Trading Down 0.5 %

AXP opened at $162.99 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $164.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $182.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.19.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.