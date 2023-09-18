Jacobs & Co. CA Has $10.22 Million Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Jacobs & Co. CA trimmed its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,203 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $10,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 8.2% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Corp ON raised its holdings in Enbridge by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 1,835,962 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $70,042,000 after acquiring an additional 216,728 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 11,056 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 24,974 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 32.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 41,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 10,138 shares during the period. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Enbridge from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Enbridge from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.57.

Enbridge Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ENB opened at $35.11 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.11. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $32.90 and a one year high of $42.12. The company has a market capitalization of $74.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 187.86%.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.