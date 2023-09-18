Jacobs & Co. CA Has $13.72 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Jacobs & Co. CA trimmed its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 76,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for 1.6% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $13,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 205.0% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.89.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS opened at $159.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $175.33 and a 200-day moving average of $178.27. The company has a market cap of $136.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.20%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

