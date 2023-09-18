Jacobs & Co. CA Raises Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Jacobs & Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,998 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for 1.5% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $12,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,969 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $9,105,000 after acquiring an additional 11,682 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 4,388 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,933,582 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $389,153,000 after acquiring an additional 21,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,535 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNP opened at $213.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $240.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $220.88 and its 200 day moving average is $206.44.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 55.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.45%.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at $9,355,628.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UNP. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $262.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Stephens raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.97.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

