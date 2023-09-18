Jacobs & Co. CA Sells 2,800 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Jacobs & Co. CA lessened its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDLZ stock opened at $72.13 on Monday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $78.59. The stock has a market cap of $98.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.49%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.29%.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.63.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

