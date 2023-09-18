Jacobs & Co. CA Sells 405 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Jacobs & Co. CA lessened its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $4,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 2.2% in the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 3,714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 29,966 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.4% in the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 6,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Community Trust NA grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.8% in the second quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 10,482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Sreelakshmi Kolli purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $120.37 per share, for a total transaction of $120,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $120,370. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sreelakshmi Kolli acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $120.37 per share, for a total transaction of $120,370.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $120,370. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Hagemann bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $116.48 per share, for a total transaction of $232,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 5,300 shares of company stock worth $619,090. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZBH. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.16.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:ZBH opened at $121.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.56. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $102.60 and a one year high of $149.25. The company has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.83%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.