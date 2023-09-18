Jacobs & Co. CA Sells 700 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Jacobs & Co. CA reduced its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.5% in the second quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.3% in the second quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 16.3% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after buying an additional 7,967 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 15.8% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 6,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $123.71 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.93 and a 200-day moving average of $102.58. The company has a market capitalization of $55.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.33. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $74.02 and a 52-week high of $125.19.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $35.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 6.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 18.22%.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In related news, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $18,877,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 662,366 shares in the company, valued at $73,814,067.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.02, for a total transaction of $819,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,927.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $18,877,936.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 662,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,814,067.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 360,648 shares of company stock worth $41,396,371 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.87.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

