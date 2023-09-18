Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Shares Acquired by Advisory Resource Group

Advisory Resource Group boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,974 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Advisory Resource Group’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Advisory Resource Group owned approximately 0.25% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $6,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 31.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,354,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,593,000 after buying an additional 1,512,460 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter worth $162,652,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 3,231,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,992,000 after purchasing an additional 161,197 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,828,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,509,000 after purchasing an additional 206,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,461,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,972,000 after purchasing an additional 127,966 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.25. 41,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,550. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1-year low of $48.51 and a 1-year high of $51.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.76.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Dividend Announcement

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.2527 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

