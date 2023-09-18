Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) is Divergent Planning LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Divergent Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 551,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,167 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for 13.2% of Divergent Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Divergent Planning LLC owned approximately 2.20% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $25,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at $63,641,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 2,747,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,772 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,541,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,097,000 after purchasing an additional 610,483 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 12,261.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 497,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,230,000 after purchasing an additional 493,512 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,004,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,138,000 after purchasing an additional 353,993 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JMBS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.29. 38,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,543. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.68. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $43.31 and a 1 year high of $47.47.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.1746 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

