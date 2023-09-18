Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Price Target to $32.00

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EQH. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Equitable from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equitable has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.86.

Equitable Price Performance

EQH stock opened at $29.16 on Thursday. Equitable has a 1-year low of $21.89 and a 1-year high of $33.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.60. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 1.40.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.17. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Equitable will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Institutional Trading of Equitable

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis acquired a new stake in Equitable in the second quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Equitable by 333.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Equitable by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitable during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

