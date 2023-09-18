Jefferies Financial Group Increases Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Price Target to $74.00

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. 58.com reiterated a reiterates rating on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Aflac from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on Aflac from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Aflac from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.82.

Aflac Price Performance

NYSE AFL opened at $76.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.06 and its 200 day moving average is $69.11. Aflac has a fifty-two week low of $56.03 and a fifty-two week high of $78.43.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 24.48%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Aflac will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.46%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total value of $34,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,116. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,116. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Virgil Raynard Miller sold 2,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total value of $202,412.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,181 shares in the company, valued at $168,111.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,170 shares of company stock worth $2,286,000. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aflac

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Aflac by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aflac Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

