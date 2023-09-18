Jefferies Financial Group Increases Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Price Target to $46.00

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) had its target price upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Jackson Financial from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jackson Financial from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Shares of NYSE:JXN opened at $40.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.92. Jackson Financial has a 52 week low of $26.70 and a 52 week high of $49.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Jackson Financial will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

In other news, CEO Scott Romine sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $175,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,743,070.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JXN. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 8,458 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 11.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 42,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 4,543 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP raised its holdings in Jackson Financial by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 15,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 7,523 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Jackson Financial during the first quarter valued at about $789,000. 79.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

