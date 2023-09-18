JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Upgraded by William Blair to “Outperform”

William Blair upgraded shares of JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on JFrog from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on JFrog from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of JFrog in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on JFrog from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on JFrog from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:FROG opened at $27.03 on Thursday. JFrog has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $30.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -32.57 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.40.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $84.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.99 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 26.55% and a negative return on equity of 9.16%. Equities research analysts predict that JFrog will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 45,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total transaction of $1,391,851.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,335,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,917,796.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 45,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total transaction of $1,391,851.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,335,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,917,796.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Yoav Landman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,228,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,407,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 479,013 shares of company stock valued at $13,826,480. Corporate insiders own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its holdings in JFrog by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 10,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in JFrog by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in JFrog by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in JFrog by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in JFrog by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

