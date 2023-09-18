Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Acquired by Legacy Bridge LLC

Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Johnson Controls International makes up about 1.2% of Legacy Bridge LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,241,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,258,000 after purchasing an additional 214,832 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 107.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,334,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,569,000 after acquiring an additional 5,865,996 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,990,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,395 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,817,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,993,000 after purchasing an additional 44,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 11.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,394,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,323,000 after purchasing an additional 729,986 shares during the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total transaction of $6,120,354.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 979,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,031,125.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of JCI opened at $57.13 on Monday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $48.82 and a 52-week high of $70.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.08.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

