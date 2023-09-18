Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $215.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.65.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.9 %

JNJ traded up $1.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $162.88. 1,851,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,968,924. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $150.11 and a 1 year high of $181.04. The firm has a market cap of $423.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 36.72%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total value of $3,406,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 102,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,491,182.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 102,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,491,182.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at $15,092,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson & Johnson

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth about $32,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

