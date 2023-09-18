Joystick Trading 0% Lower Over Last Week (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. One Joystick token can currently be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Joystick has a market capitalization of $662,212.98 and approximately $15.16 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Joystick has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Joystick

Joystick (CRYPTO:JOY) is a token. It launched on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 210,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.0031534 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joystick should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Joystick using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

