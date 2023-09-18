JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Sold by Etfidea LLC

Etfidea LLC reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,863 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 0.9% of Etfidea LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Etfidea LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TMD Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 227.6% during the first quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC now owns 837,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,147,000 after purchasing an additional 581,948 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 24.1% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 57,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 11,156 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 68.8% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 26,665 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 76.3% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 256,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,892,000 after acquiring an additional 110,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 283.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 232,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,646,000 after acquiring an additional 171,762 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPST remained flat at $50.11 during trading on Monday. 918,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,698,731. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.93 and a 1-year high of $50.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.10 and its 200-day moving average is $50.16.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

