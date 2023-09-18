JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Stock Position Boosted by Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 257,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 3.3% of Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $12,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Scott Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 26.1% in the second quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 199,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,979,000 after acquiring an additional 41,131 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 11,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 53.7% in the second quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Members Trust Co acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $929,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JPST remained flat at $50.11 during trading hours on Monday. 623,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,696,628. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.93 and a one year high of $50.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.10 and a 200 day moving average of $50.16.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

