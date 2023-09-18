Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Buys 347 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 30.6% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 85,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,908,000 after acquiring an additional 45,662 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,133,000. Fort Henry Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC now owns 123,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,233,000 after acquiring an additional 5,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $81.59. The stock had a trading volume of 862,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,047,928. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $74.66 and a 1 year high of $94.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.47. The firm has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

