Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Invests $749,000 in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Posted by on Sep 18th, 2023

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMDFree Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,572 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 19.1% in the first quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 103,735 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,167,000 after acquiring an additional 16,622 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $10,199,000. Vicus Capital bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth $243,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.0% during the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 128.1% in the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $101.36. The company had a trading volume of 23,277,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,725,883. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $132.83. The company has a market cap of $163.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,074.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.80.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMDGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $77.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $98.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $7,905,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,358,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,009,193.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,701 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total transaction of $3,534,344.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,513,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,711,685.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $7,905,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,358,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,009,193.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 196,643 shares of company stock valued at $21,395,584. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.