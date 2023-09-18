Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases 12,308 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 46.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,308 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.8% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,025,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.86. 179,474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 794,775. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $37.25 and a 12 month high of $46.60.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

