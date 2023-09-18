Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,307 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHH. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 396.3% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 312.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHH stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.11. 1,365,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,557,664. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.28. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $17.33 and a 12-month high of $21.99.

About Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

