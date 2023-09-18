Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 2,666 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,666 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 10.5% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $22,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,620,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $203.92. 43,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,429. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $159.02 and a 52 week high of $210.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

