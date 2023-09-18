Kaspa Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $994.94 Million (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 18th. One Kaspa coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0481 or 0.00000177 BTC on exchanges. Kaspa has a market cap of $994.94 million and approximately $16.14 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Kaspa has traded 22.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Kaspa’s genesis date was November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 20,699,192,591 coins and its circulating supply is 20,699,192,765 coins. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. Kaspa’s official website is www.kaspa.org. Kaspa’s official message board is hashdag.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 20,692,915,911.669247. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.04842793 USD and is up 3.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $14,251,853.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kaspa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kaspa using one of the exchanges listed above.

