Keg Royalties Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (TSE:KEG.UN)

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 20th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0946 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th.

Keg Royalties Income Fund Stock Down 1.8 %

KEG.UN opened at C$13.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.29, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$158.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$15.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.51. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a 12 month low of C$13.96 and a 12 month high of C$16.70.

About Keg Royalties Income Fund

The Keg Royalties Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended limited purpose trust. The company invests in The Keg Rights Limited Partnership, which owns the trademarks, trade names, operating procedures and systems, and other intellectual property used for the operation of Keg steakhouse restaurants and bars.

