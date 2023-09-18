Keg Royalties Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (TSE:KEG.UN)

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 20th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0946 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th.
Keg Royalties Income Fund Stock Down 1.8 %
KEG.UN opened at C$13.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.29, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$158.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$15.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.51. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a 12 month low of C$13.96 and a 12 month high of C$16.70.
About Keg Royalties Income Fund
